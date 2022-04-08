Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.01

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.01 and traded as low as $18.22. Air T shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 4,012 shares.

AIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $45.43 million for the quarter.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,165 shares of company stock worth $130,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air T by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air T by 27.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

