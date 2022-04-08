Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $151.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbus from €120.00 ($131.87) to €135.00 ($148.35) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbus from €138.00 ($151.65) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbus from €165.00 ($181.32) to €170.00 ($186.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

