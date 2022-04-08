Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.80.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

