Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

NYSE:AA opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

