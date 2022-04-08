Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,348 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,087.8% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 48,875 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

