Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.22 and traded as low as C$16.90. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.09, with a volume of 4,968 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.56.
Algoma Central Company Profile (TSE:ALC)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.