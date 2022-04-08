Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.22

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.22 and traded as low as C$16.90. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.09, with a volume of 4,968 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.78 million and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Algoma Central Company Profile (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

