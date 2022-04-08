Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $858.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,003,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

