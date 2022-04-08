Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $108.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after buying an additional 431,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after buying an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,128,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

