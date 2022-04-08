AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.18. 4,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 32,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 1.10% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

