Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.73

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.73 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.28). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 20.03 ($0.26), with a volume of 5,066 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £49.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05.

Allied Minds Company Profile (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

