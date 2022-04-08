Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $22.63 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.