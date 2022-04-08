Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 166,212 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 166,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,826,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 99,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 215,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 46,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,312. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

