Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 68,170 Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,786.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.86. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

