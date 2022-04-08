Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $16.40 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68.

