Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,156,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,763,000 after buying an additional 734,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 96.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,037,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 509,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of VVV opened at $30.81 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

