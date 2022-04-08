Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 209,496 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 209,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

