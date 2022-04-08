Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 312,037 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.