Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $53.00. The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 50023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

MO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

