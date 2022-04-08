Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.