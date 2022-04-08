American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 34,315 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.
About American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Bio Medica (ABMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.