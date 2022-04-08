American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Shares Up 6%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.12. 1,621,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,997,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

American Rebel Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREB)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

