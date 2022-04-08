American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of AVD opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.18.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $158.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

