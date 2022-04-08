Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $333.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $289.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.33. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $234.71 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

