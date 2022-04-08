AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC opened at $162.92 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.58.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.