Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.96. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

