AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,716,178. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $103.56. 375,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

