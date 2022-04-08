Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

