Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $183.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.76.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

