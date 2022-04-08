Analysts Anticipate Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Atreca posted earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

BCEL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,885. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $113.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

