Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.56 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.32.

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Capri by 2.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

