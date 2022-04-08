Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 13,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $100,114. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECE opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

