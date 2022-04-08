Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.