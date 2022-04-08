Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after buying an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.71. KB Home has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.