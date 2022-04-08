Analysts Expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 24,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,663. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

