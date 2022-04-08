Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 141,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 99,498 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.