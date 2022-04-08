Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will post sales of $401.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.88 million and the highest is $401.20 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.00 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on TAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 109,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.01 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.51.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

