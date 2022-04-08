Analysts Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to Post -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Fate Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FATE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,318 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $200,277,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $190,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $97.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

