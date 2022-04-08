Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. 28,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,122. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 77.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 66,744 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.