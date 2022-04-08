Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,935,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,016. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

