Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report $431.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.70 million to $450.00 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $354.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.58.

NYSE MTW opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 2.17. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.