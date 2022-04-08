Analysts Expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will report $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Williams Companies reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of WMB traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.43. 407,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,368. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

