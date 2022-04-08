Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. UDR reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. 33,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. UDR has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in UDR by 1,523.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at $337,689,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

