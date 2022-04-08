Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.98.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yum China (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.