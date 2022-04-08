Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADC. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

