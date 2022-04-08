Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simulations Plus, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

SLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $51.10 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

