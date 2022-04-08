Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $4.60

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 567,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

