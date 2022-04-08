Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$68.85

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Raymond Mikulich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$481,641.71. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

AIF stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,010. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$44.88 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.95 million. Research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.2457939 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

