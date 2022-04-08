Analysts Set Expectations for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Shares of DD opened at $69.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.