Analysts Set Expectations for Falcon Minerals Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $603.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.66. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 504,492 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 28.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

