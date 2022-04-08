Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$87.85

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.85.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

IAG opened at C$73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$63.97 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total transaction of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

