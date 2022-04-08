Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$87.85

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.85.
IAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
IAG opened at C$73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$63.97 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
iA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.
See Also
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.