Analysts Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $118.00

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 593.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $442,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in MasTec by 99.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 241,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 120,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.80. 874,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.